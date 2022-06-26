Red Tortoise LLC Purchases 33,091 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,351,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.