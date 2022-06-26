Red Tortoise LLC Purchases 1,623 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Red Tortoise LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 658,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 83,175 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 91,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,846,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 354,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 40,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $64.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

