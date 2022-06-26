RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $21.56 on Thursday. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $218.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $81.96 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Saks sold 10,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,647.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley Vizi sold 1,539 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $30,780.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,474,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,956 shares of company stock worth $3,918,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 6,464.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 37,495 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

