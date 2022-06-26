Raymond James Raises SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target to C$14.25

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$14.15 to C$14.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$15.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of SILV stock opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 15.79 and a current ratio of 15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSEMKT:SILV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 7,747,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,015,000 after acquiring an additional 315,462 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 256,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,127,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after acquiring an additional 128,613 shares during the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 2,883,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 285.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,915,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,421 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

