Raymond James Cuts Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $75.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lennar from $154.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.00.

LEN stock opened at $71.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average is $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 10.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 602.8% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennar by 26.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 60.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

