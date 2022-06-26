Raydium Price Up 8.5% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00003535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $87.15 million and $17.19 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00144601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00070588 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014498 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 115,989,419 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

