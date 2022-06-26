Rari Governance Token (RGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $56.10 Million

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $4.50 or 0.00021060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Rari Governance Token has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. Rari Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $56.10 million and $56,286.00 worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rari Governance Token Profile

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,471,923 coins. The official message board for Rari Governance Token is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

