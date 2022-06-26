Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU stock opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rose Bentley acquired 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at $50,879.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Qumu by 6.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Qumu by 341.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the period. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

