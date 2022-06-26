Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Reduced by Analyst

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for New Residential Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.82 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

