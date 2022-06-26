Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for New York Mortgage Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for New York Mortgage Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.77. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.24 and a one year high of $4.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 800.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 92.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

