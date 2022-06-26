PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY) PT Raised to GBX 260

PZ Cussons (OTC:PZCUY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 237 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.18) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Shares of PZCUY stock opened at 6.10 on Wednesday. PZ Cussons has a 1-year low of 5.48 and a 1-year high of 6.10.
PZ Cussons Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.