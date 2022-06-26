Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $107.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $96.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.23.

NYSE:PGR opened at $115.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.36. The stock has a market cap of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.48.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,251 shares of company stock worth $2,719,357. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors grew its position in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

