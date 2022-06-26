Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Univest Sec upgraded Profire Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Dawson James lifted their target price on Profire Energy from $1.65 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

PFIE opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy ( NASDAQ:PFIE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

