Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Primo Water (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE PRMW opened at C$17.52 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of C$16.17 and a 1-year high of C$25.31.

Get Primo Water alerts:

About Primo Water (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.