Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Primo Water (TSE:PRMW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$19.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE PRMW opened at C$17.52 on Wednesday. Primo Water has a 1-year low of C$16.17 and a 1-year high of C$25.31.
