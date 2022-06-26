Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PCOM. Barrington Research downgraded Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Points.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.60. Points.com has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.97.

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. Research analysts expect that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Points.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,354,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Points.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Points.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Points.com by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after buying an additional 384,223 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Points.com by 68.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Points.com

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

