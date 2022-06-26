PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Raised to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $53.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE PNM opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. PNM Resources has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $444.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

