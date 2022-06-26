Playcent (PCNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $533.00

Playcent (PCNT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $348,679.44 and $533.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playcent has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,965,236 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

