Planning Center Inc. Has $335,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Planning Center Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Planning Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after purchasing an additional 47,018 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $97.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.84 and a 1-year high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,498.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

