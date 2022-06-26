Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 99 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

IYK opened at $196.58 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1-year low of $178.49 and a 1-year high of $215.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.24.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

