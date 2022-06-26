Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 133 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Piscataqua Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,810,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,115 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,885,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,116,000 after purchasing an additional 943,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,044,000 after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE STZ opened at $245.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,363.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.93.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.