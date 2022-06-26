Piscataqua Savings Bank Sells 101 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Stryker by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $204.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $77.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.84. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

