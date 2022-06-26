Piscataqua Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.1% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.99.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.86 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

