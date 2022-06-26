Piscataqua Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $259,821,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,450,000 after buying an additional 2,369,586 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,539,000 after buying an additional 1,090,699 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,510,000 after buying an additional 562,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,662,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,953,000 after buying an additional 460,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $49.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47.

