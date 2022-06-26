Piscataqua Savings Bank Lowers Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Piscataqua Savings Bank reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.59 and a 200 day moving average of $193.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.92 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

