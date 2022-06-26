Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,375 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in CSX by 35.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in CSX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $28.44 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

