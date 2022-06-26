Piscataqua Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

WFC opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

