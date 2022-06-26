Piscataqua Savings Bank Boosts Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $52,779,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIS stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.97 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

