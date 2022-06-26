Piper Sandler Cuts Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target to $19.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.86. Scholar Rock has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.62.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Amir Nashat acquired 1,197,992 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $5,870,160.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,540,530 shares in the company, valued at $17,348,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $205,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

