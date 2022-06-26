Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $385,416.00

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00005203 BTC on exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $385,416.00 worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pickle Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,339.49 or 1.00004561 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,912,383 coins and its circulating supply is 1,908,030 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pickle Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pickle Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.