Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT Lowered to $34.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Compass Point from $36.50 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PECO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.11.

PECO opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 144.74. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $36.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 469.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $623,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $5,941,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

