Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $94.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

