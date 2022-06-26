Perkins Coie Trust Co Purchases Shares of 225 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.85.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

