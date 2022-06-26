Perkins Coie Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. TheStreet lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.92. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

