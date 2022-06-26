Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.21.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $261.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

American Tower Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

