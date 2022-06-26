Perkins Coie Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,489,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,575,246,000 after buying an additional 93,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,762,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,346,900,000 after buying an additional 165,889 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,959,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $966,940,000 after acquiring an additional 118,361 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.27 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

