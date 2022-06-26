Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 170 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $66.88 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

