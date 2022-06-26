Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Target by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $1,050,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $150.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.53. The stock has a market cap of $69.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

