PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $62,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

