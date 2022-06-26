Peet DeFi Price Hits $1.06 on Exchanges (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Peet DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the US dollar. Peet DeFi has a market capitalization of $42,080.63 and $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00145061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004716 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00071240 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014406 BTC.

About Peet DeFi

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. The official message board for Peet DeFi is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069 . The official website for Peet DeFi is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

