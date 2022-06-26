Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 491.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAR opened at $1.86 on Friday. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84.

Pear Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PEAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pear Therapeutics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAR. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $115,517,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $75,020,000. Arboretum Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,326,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,846,000. Finally, Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.66% of the company’s stock.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.