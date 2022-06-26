Peanut (NUX) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last Week

Peanut (NUX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $145,815.24 and $492,729.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peanut Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

