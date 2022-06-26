PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Down 6.8% Over Last Week

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $17.36 million and $73,835.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAK is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

