PDS Planning Inc Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 25.2% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,547 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.9% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $387.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.82. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.