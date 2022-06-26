PDS Planning Inc Purchases 17,001 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,814,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.47.

