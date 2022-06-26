PDS Planning Inc Increases Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Anthem by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,328,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Anthem by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Anthem by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $469.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $492.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.53. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

