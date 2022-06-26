PDS Planning Inc Has $477,000 Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $265.13 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.58.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

