PDS Planning Inc Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $50.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $64.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

