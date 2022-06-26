PDS Planning Inc Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $891.35.

TSLA stock opened at $737.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.94 billion, a PE ratio of 100.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $779.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $897.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.46 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

