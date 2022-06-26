Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on Partner Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ PTNR opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Partner Communications has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTNR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Partner Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Partner Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

