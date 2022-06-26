Parachute (PAR) Trading Up 25.3% This Week

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $349,020.73 and approximately $66,766.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00026190 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

